boAt Nirvana 751 headphones with active noise cancellation launched in India: Price, specifications

boAt has added yet another headphone to its portfolio. The homegrown company has launched boAt Nirvana 751 headphones in India. The boAt Nirvana is the company's first wireless headphones to come with active noise cancellation. There is a dedicated button to activate noise cancellation. Apart from that, the headphones come with up to 65 hours of playback, fast charging, and other important features.

boAT is known for selling the best quality products without digging a hole in our pockets. The Nirvana 751 has also been launched in the budget category. It is in fact the first-ever budget headphone by boAt to come with active noise cancellation. So let us have a look at the price and specifications of the boAt Nirvana

boAt Nirvana 751: Price and availability

boAt Nirvana 751 has been launched at a price of Rs 3,999. The headphones can be purchased on Amazon India website. The boAt Nirvana 751 is offered in colours including Black, Blue, Silver colour. The headphones would go on its first sale on February 8.

boAt Nirvana 751: Specifications

boAt Nirvana 751 is equipped with 40mm drivers for immersive sound quality.It is the company's first budget headphones to come with Active Noise cancelation. It is very rare to find headphones priced under Rs 5000 with active noise cancellation. The device also has a dedicated button for turning on and off the ANC. The company claims that the headphones can provide a playtime of 65 hours on a single charge. Whereas it can last for more than 50 hours with the ANC on. The headphones also come with fast charging support which means you can ten hours of playtime by charging the device for 10 minutes only.

Apart from the ANC, the headphones also come with Ambient Mode that allows users to be aware of their environmental sound.