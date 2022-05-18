boAT Primia with Bluetooth calling launched in India, price set at Rs 4499

Popular wearables brand boAT has launched its first watch with bluetooth calling. The watch, which is called Primia, comes with a host of features and a radiant metallic design, clubbed with a classic leather strap. The watch features a large round AMOLED display. The watch also comes with a large speaker, and some important trackers, including heart rate, SPO2, and stress level tracker.

boAT sells a couple of watches in India in the budget category. The watches are offered in different shapes and sizes. They are loaded with features and the best bit is that they don't dig a hole in your pockets. The boAT Primia, with its stunning looks, is another addition to the company's vast portfolio of smartwatches. So let us have a look at the price and specifications of the smartwatch.

boAT Primia: Price in India

boAT Primia has been launched at Rs 4499 in India. However, boAT is giving a special discount for the first thousand customers on Amazon as well as the official website of the company. The watch will be available for Rs 3999 for the first 1000 customers. Post the offer, the watch will be sold at its original price of Rs 4499. The watch comes in black and blue strap colour options.

boAT Primia: Specifications

boAT Primia features a 1.39-inch AMOLED Display with a resolution of 454x454 pixels. The watch comes with a radiant metallic design, clubbed with a classic leather strap. The watch comes with multiple trackers, including the heart rate tracker, SPO2, and stress level tracker to help users track their physical health such as step counts, calorie burn records and the distance traveled.The watch also comes with a sleep tracker with accurate insights into the users' sleeping pattern (light or deep) and guides them to sleep smart.The watch also features 11 Active Sports Modes including basketball, badminton, football, spinning, climbing, cycling, yoga, treadmill, or just a brisk walk or a run.

boAt Primia is built with an IP67 dust, sweat, and splash-resistant casing, that allows users to wear the watch freely under extreme weather conditions or during an intense work-out session. It is powered by a strong battery that outperforms and gives up to 7 days of battery life.