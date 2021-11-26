boAt Rockerz 205 Pro bluetooth neckband launched in India, price set at Rs 999

Popular audio company boAt has launched a new neckband in India in the budget category. The wearables brand has unveiled boAT Rockerz 205 Pro in India. The wireless earphones have joined a large list of TWS earbuds. The company had previously launched the Rockerz 255 Pro+ wireless neckband back in January and the boAT Rockerz 333 neckband was launched in July. The 205 Pro looks similar to the all the previously-launched neckbands in the Boat Rockerz series.

The boAt Rockerz 205 Pro comes with an environmental noise cancelling feature, a long-lasting battery, low-latency and other important features. It also comes with a dedicated gaming mode called the "Beast Mode" for the gamers exclusively. Let us have a look at the price and specifications of the device.

boAt Rockerz 205 Pro: Price and availability

boAT Rockerz has been launched at Rs 999 in India. The wireless earphones are offered in three colours, including blue, red and yellow. The boAT Rockerz 205 Pro is available for purchase on Amazon as well as the official boAt website. If you pay using Lazypay, you can get a discount of upto 15 percent, which means upto Rs 150 can be availed on the neckband. The audio product comes with a warranty of one year and seven days replacement polict if you buy it from the boAt website.

boAt Rockerz 205 Pro: Specifications

boAT Rockerz 205 Pro is equipped with 10mm drivers which produces super sound quality. The device comes with a deciated gaming mode for gamers which is called the "Beast Mode". The company claims that the boAt Rockerz 205 Pro has low latency which keeps the audio and video in sync. This particular feature is useful if you like playing games with your earphones plugged in or if you enjoy watching movies, web series on your phone or tablet.

The boAT Rockerz 205 Pro comes with ENX technology which the company says provides a smooth calling experience. The neckband also offers a battery life of upto 30 hours. It also has a fast charging technology, which offers 12 hours of playback by just charging the device for 10 mins. The device also comes with support for Bluetooth V5.2, which ensures faster connectivity.

The boAT Rockerz 205 Pro is rated IPX5 for water and sweat resistance. It is also pretty lightweight and comes with magentic earbuds.



