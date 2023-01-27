boAt Rockerz 378 neckband launched with over 1-day battery life at a price tag of Rs 1299

Homegrown tech brand boAT has launched a new smart neckband under Rs 1300 in the market. Expanding its neckband portfolio, boAt has launched the Rockerz 378. The budget neckband comes at an affordable price tag and offers a host of benefits including acoustic sound with 3D Spatial Bionic Sound, a 25-hour battery life powered by a 200mAh battery.

Earlier, boAt launched boAT Rockerz 330 pro in India at price tag of Rs 1,499. Now with the new Rockerz 378, the company is expanding the offering of neckbands for users who are looking for decent-sounding Bluetooth earphones and do not wish to spend a lot of money.

Let us take a look at the price and specifications of the boAT Rockerz 378.

boAt Rockerz 378: Price and availability

boAt Rockerz 378 has been launched at an affordable price tag of Rs 1,299. The neckband is available for sale in various colour options including black, dark blue, light blue and red. The neckband can be purchased from the official boAt website along with the boAt-lifestyle.com, Flipkart, and Amazon India.

boAt Rockerz 378: Specifications

One of the highlights of boAt Rockerz 378 is the massive battery life it offers. boAt claims to offer a 25-hour battery life with full charge and 15-hour playback with a 10-minute charge. The boAt Rockerz is powered by a 200mAh battery. With fast charging support it can provide a full charge in about 30 minutes.

The neckband is equipped with 10mm dynamic drivers with 3D Spatial Bionic Sound that is tuned by THX for good sound quality. boAt claims that the new acoustic technology 3D Spatial Bionic Sound will offer 3-dimensional realistic audio and positional accuracy and is said to reduce audio latency to just 65ms. The earbuds also offer the company's 'signature sound' featuring deep bass to enhance the music experience.

The device comes with support for Bluetooth V5.1, which ensures faster connectivity. The boAT Rockerz 378 is rated IPX5 for water and sweat resistance. It is also pretty lightweight and comes with magnetic earbuds.

The neckband also features a dedicated quick-switch button enabling a quick switch from music to gaming. boAT Rockerz 378 also supports voice assistants with Google or Siri for voice commands. The voice command support allows users to ask for the latest news, ask for weather updates or inquire about the cricket scores with a single press of a button.