boAt Storm Pro smartwatch with 1.78-inch AMOLED display launched in India, price set at Rs 2999

boAt has launched a new smartwatch in the market. The boAt Storm Pro is the company's latest entry into the smartwatch market. The Storm Pro is a feature-loaded version of the boAt Storm, which was launched previously. The Storm Pro is also boAt's smartwatch with the largest display. The USP of the boAt smartwatch is that it comes with an AMOLED display. Most budget smartwatches feature TFT or LCD displays but with the Storm Pro you can get an AMOLED display without splurging much.

Apart from a stunning display, the boAt Storm Pro can track over 700 activities which include strength and cardiovascular activities such as Dance, Cricket, Ballet, Running, Boxing, and a lot more. The watch can also track low and moderate intensity activities such as cooking, playing instruments, gardening and more. So let us have a look at the price and complete specifications of the smartwatch.

boAt Storm Pro smartwatch: Price and availability

The boAt Storm Pro Smartwatch has been launched at an introductory price of Rs 2999. boAt did not reveal the original price of the smartwatch. It is also not clear till when the offer will last. The smartwatch is offered in colours including Active Black, Cool Grey and Deep Blue. The watch will be available on Flipkart.com and boAt-lifestyle.com starting 12th July 2022, 12pm for an introductory price of Rs 2999.

boAt Storm Pro smartwatch: Specifications

boAt Storm Pro features a 1.78-inch AMOLED screen with a 60Hz refresh rate for a smooth and responsive touch experience. The display features minimum bezels and offers screen-to-body ratio of 70 per cent. The watch also comes with an always-on display. The watch can be controlled and paired with boAt crest app.

The boAt Watch Storm Pro packs in 700+ Active Fitness modes which include strength and cardiovascular activities such as Dance, Cricket, Ballet, Running, Boxing, and a lot more. Low and moderate-intensity activities such as Cooking, Skateboarding, Meditating, Playing Instruments, and Gardening amongst others can also be tracked. The built-in 24-Hour Heart Rate Sensor, SPO2 Monitor, Sleep Tracker and Step-counter track activities throughout the day while also monitoring fitness levels in real-time. Breathing, guided meditation mode, and sedentary reminders are available to users as well.