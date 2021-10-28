boAT Vertex smartwatch with 1.69-inch display launched in India: Price and specifications

boAT has launched a new smartwatch in the Indian market. The wearables company has unveiled the boAt Vertex smartwatch in the budget segment. The smartwatch comes with a huge display and tons of fitness features that helps users in leading a healthy life. The best bit about the smartwatch is that it costs less than Rs 3000.

Talking about the new launch, Eshita Anil, Category Head, Smartwatches, boAt said "We are very happy to be launching our new smartwatch- boAt Vertex. Smartwatches as a category is booming and our community has reacted positively to our range of wearables. With our new Crest app, we are looking forward to creating a health-centric ecosystem in the country."

boAt Vertex smartwatch: Price and availability

boAt Vertex smartwatch has been launched in India at an affordable price of Rs 2499. The smartwatch has been offered in three interesting colour options including Deep Blue, Active Black, Raging Red or Cool Grey. The boAT Vertex smartwatch is available on Flipkart and the boAt website.

boAT Vertex smartwatch: Specifications

boAT Vertex smartwatch features a 1.69-inch capacitive square dial with a responsive touch interface. The Vertex smartwatch comes with various health tracking features including Heart Rate and SPO2 trackers. The heart rate tracker functions 24-hours and can alert users if the heartbeats are abnormal. The boAt Vertex also helps monitor sleep patterns with a built-in Sleep Tracker. The sleep monitor tracks stages of your sleep (light, deep and awake) to give you detailed summaries of your sleep health. It also has a Guided Breathing feature that guides users to mindfulness with breath awareness and helps lower your heart rate and decrease your stress levels. The boAT Vertex is compatible with boAt Crest app. You can choose from 100+ watch faces on the app.

In terms of the battery, the watch can go on for 10 days on a single charge. The Vertex is also sweat, splash and dust resistant with an IP67-certified enclosure so you can wear it even during those sweaty workouts or long outdoor runs



