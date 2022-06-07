boAt Wave Connect with bluetooth calling launched in India, price starts at 2499

boAt is on a launching spree. The audio company is now shifting its focus towards the smartwatch market after ruling the budget audio segment. boAt has launched two smartwatches this month and the boAt Wave with bluetooth calling is the company's third smartwatch, which has been launched this month. The boAt Wave comes with a large crisp HD display, a built-in speaker for voice calls and Alexa on board.

Crafted using premium alloys, the boAt Wave Connect has a square dial design that resonates with a great aesthetic appeal. Complementing the square dial design is a large, crisp and bright 1.69" HD display and a premium liquid silicone wristband for a comfortable fit all day long. boAt Wave Connect packs a premium in-built speaker and mic for Bluetooth Calling that offers a smooth voice calling experience allowing you to connect with your friends and family right from your wrist without the need to touch your smartphone. The inbuilt speaker allows you to converse with Alexa who is also equipped to talk back to you.

The boAt Wave Connect also comes with several easy-to-use health and fitness-related features. With an in-built heart rate sensor, SPO2, and stress level tracker, users can track heart rate, steps, Blood oxygen level, distance travelled as well as calories burnt to prioritize their overall wellbeing. A sleep tracker also gives accurate insights into light or deep sleeping patterns. 60+ Active Sports Modes with auto-detection (for walking and running) ensures that users can track all their activities be its various sports, Zumba or intense weight training. An on-board ambient sound detection algorithm automatically senses high decibel level exposures and helps you navigate away from high-stress environments. Apart from these, Built-in Sedentary and Hydration Alerts lead you towards a more active lifestyle and remind you to stay hydrated all through the day.

The boAt Wave Connect is loaded with an impressive battery. boAt Wave Connect comes with a monstrous battery backup of up to 7 days without BT calling and up to 2 days with the voice calling functionality being used. It also comes with an IP68 rating sweat and dust resistance and can be used worry-free during the harshest of workouts and weather conditions.

boAt Wave Connect works seamlessly with Google Fit and Apple Health. Users can also download the boAt Wave app to further enhance the capabilities of their smartwatch and access more than 100 cloud-based watch faces.

boAt Wave Connect Smartwatch will be available for an introductory price of INR 2499 starting 7th June, 12pm.