boAt Wave Electra with Bluetooth calling feature launched in India, price set under Rs 2000

Popular wearble brand boAT has launched a new smartwatch under Rs 2000 in the market. Expanding its smartwatch portfolio, boAt has launched the Wave Electra. Although the smartwatch comes at an affordable price tag, it offers a host of benefits including Bluetooth calling, which was previously limited to mid-range smartwatches.The watch also lets users store numbers on the watch itself

The watch features a 2.5D curved HD display that offers peak brightness of 550 nits and comes with 100 plus sports mode that tracks all your fitness activities. boAt is one of the most sought-after electronics brands in the affordable category. boAt currently sells more than 30 smartwatches in the market. The boAt Wave Electra is the newest entry-level smartwatch by the company.

boAt Wave Electra: Price and availability

boAt Wave Electra has been launched at Rs 1799 in India. The smartwatch is available for purchase on boAt official website and Amazon. The boAt watch is available in different skin-friendly silicone straps to choose from Light blue, Blue, Black, and Cherry Blossom colour options.

boAt Wave Electra: Specifications

boAt Wave Electra comes with a huge 1.81 HD Display which offers a peak brightness of 550 nits for great visibility even in broad daylight. The watch can be paired with the boAt app through which you can download 100+ watch faces, widgets, and the two switchable menu styles. The boAt Wave Electra features the latest Bluetooth chip and offers ultra-seamless connectivity for pairing, especially for voice calls. You can store up to 50 contacts on the watch itself. The onboard HD mic and speaker can be used to make instant calls to friends and family without touching your smartphone.

The watch is also compatible with the Google Assistant or Siri with ease and lets you control your smartphone's music and camera right from your wrist. The watch also comes with multiple sensors that track your activities .It comes with 100+ Sports Modes and health tracking sensors such as heart rate, Sleep, and SpO2 along with a breath trainer, ensuring that your health is always a priority.

A daily activity tracker with sedentary alerts and hydration reminders, your healthier lifestyle is complete with the Wave Electra. And if you are bored waiting for your ride to show up at your location, keep yourself busy with any of its two inbuilt games. Keeping all those smart sensors alive is a huge internal battery that offers up to 7 days of battery life.