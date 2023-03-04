boAt Wave Flex smartwatch with bluetooth calling feature launched under Rs 1500 in India 

boAt, the popular wearables brand has launched a new smartwatch in India. Adding to its huge list of smartwatches, boAt has lifted the veil off the boAt Wave Flex. This is the most affordable smartwatch that the company has launched and it comes with a host of features including Bluetooth calling. It also promises a battery life of up to 10 days. Other than there is a very large display that provides a great viewing experience.

boAt Wave Flex: Price and availability

The boAt Wave Flex Connect Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch is available in three classy colors - Active Black, Cherry Blossom, and Deep Blue, and is priced at just Rs 1,499. You can purchase it from boAt-lifestyle.com and Flipkart. With its countless intelligent features, it is the perfect companion for your active lifestyle and everyday use.

boAt Wave Flex: Specifications

The boAt Wave Flex features a large 1.83-inch HD display that provides crystal-clear visuals, making it effortless to access notifications and apps. With a classy metallic design and soft, skin-friendly silicone straps in vibrant colors, the Wave Flex Connect is a perfect blend of fashion and function.

The boAt Wave Flex Connect Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch allows you to stay connected around-the-clock. With the onboard high-definition speaker and microphone, you can make calls and connect via BT Calling, and save up to 10 favorite contacts on the watch. You can stay active and track your fitness with several sports modes and accurate sensors. Furthermore, the smartwatch features a voice assistant that enables you to issue short commands for instant cricket scores or weather updates.

The boAt Wave Flex Connect is designed to withstand the elements like water and dust, with its IP68 dust- and water-resistant. You can stay active and worry-free, as the smartwatch can operate continuously for up to 10 days on a single charge, and can be fast-charged in just 2 hours.

