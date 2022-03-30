boAt Wave Lite smartwatch with SpO2 tracking launched in India at Rs 1,999

boAt has launched a new Wave Lite smartwatch in India, which falls under the Rs 2,000 price segment. Some of the key highlights of the new wearable is continuous heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, and it even offers a bunch of sports modes to help you track your daily activities. The company is also claiming that users will get one full week of battery life with this boAt smartwatch. Here's everything you need to know about the device.

The boAt Wave Lite smartwatch is equipped with a 1.69-inch display with a peak brightness of 500nits and 70 per cent of RGB color gamut. It has a square dial and visible bezels around the display. It features a rotating crown button, which is visible on the left side of the watch. The company is claiming that users will get as many as 100 watchfaces to choose from, via its official boAt wearable app.

As for health tracking features, the budget smartwatch can continuously monitor your heart rate, and can even track your sleeping patterns as well as SpO2. One gets 10 Sports modes with this watch. These include football, yoga, cycling, walking, badminton, walking, running, basketball, skipping, climbing, and swimming.

One will also be able to check out their phone's notifications on this wearable and set sedimentary reminders. The boAt Wave Lite is IP67 rated, which means that it is dust and water-resistant. With this smartwatch, users will also be able to control their phone's camera and music playlist. The device even has support for Google Fit app. The company is claiming that the watch will last for about 7 days on a single charger with typical usage.

The newly launched boAt Wave Lite is priced at Rs 1,999 in India. Interested buyers will be able to get it from Amazon. The wearable will be on sale on March 31, which is tomorrow. It will be offered in three colors, including black, blue and red.