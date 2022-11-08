boAt Wave Ultima with Bluetooth calling feature, large display launched in India, price set at Rs 2,999

Popular wearables brand boAt has launched a new smartwatch with a bluetooth calling feature. The boAt Wave Ultima is the latest smartwatch by the company that will let you attend calls straight from the wrist. The watch features a large super-bright crack-resistant Curve Arc Display. Other than that, you can expect the standard health and fitness features. The company claims that some of the features that the Ultima offers is not offered by any other brand in this segment.

boAt is one of the most sought-after electronics brands in the affordable category. boAt currently sells more than 30 smartwatches in the market. The boAt Wave Ultima is the first smartwatch by the company to feature a curved display in this segment.

boAt Wave Ultima: Price and availability

boAt Wave Ultima is priced at Rs 2,999 in India. The watch can be purchased from the official website of boAt and Flipkart. The watch comes in three different strap options including the Raging Red, Active Black, and Teal Green.

boAt Wave Ultima: Specifications

boAt Wave Ultima features a 1.8-inch curved display with 500 nits of brightness, an Edge-to-Edge Always On feature. For superior connectivity, the watch supports Bluetooth v5.3. The chipset is also responsible for clearer BT calls. The watch on both sides can be heard clearly thanks to the

built-in HD speaker and a high-sensitivity microphone. With onboard contacts, you can now connect with your friends and family on the go, anytime, anywhere. Additionally, the super-sensitive microphone can now also help you stay away from noisy environments. The noise sensor works thoroughly to monitor your ambient atmosphere and lets you carry on with your day-to-day activities without intrusion.



Packed with sensors and monitors to help you stay fit and healthy, the boAt Wave Ultima features 100+ Sports Modes including auto work-out detection and active sports like walking, running, swimming, yoga, and more. boAt's all new smartwatches let you count all your moves, and keep track of the hustle. Keep a tab on your heart rate and blood oxygen levels on the go with Ultima's reliable heart rate and SpO2 monitoring. It also features Stress Monitoring that tracks your current stress levels and lets you look into the detailed summary of your holistic health.

Lastly, with an IP68 Dust, Sweat,s and Splash resistant body, and a battery life of up to 10 days (3 Days with BT Calling), there's nothing to hold you back. No matter how sunny or cloudy the day is, never miss out on your fitness routine as Ultima can brace it all.