boAt's first made in India smartwatch Wave Pro 47 launched: Price, specifications

boAt has launched its first-ever made in India smartwatch. The boAt Wave Pro 47 has been added to the company's extensive list of smartwatches. The boAt Wave Pro 47 comes with a host of features including fast charging, 24*7 health monitoring sensors, and others. But the highlight of the smartwatch is that it will provide you with cricket scores straight on your wrist. That is because the watch comes with live cricket scores and a lot more.

boAt is one of the most popular wearables brands in the affordable category. Previously, boAt only ventured into the audio category, but now the company also has a wide range of smartwatches. Some of the popular boAt smartwatches are the boAt Storm, the boAt extend and the boAt Vertex. The boAt Wave Pro 47 features a square shaped watchcase and features a gigantic screen. Let us have a look at the specs and price of the boAt smartwatch.

boAt Wave Pro 47: Price and availability

boAt Wave Pro 47 has been launched at an attractive price of Rs 3199. The watch has been offered in three colors including Active Black, Deep Blue, and Pink. The watch is currently available on the official website for purchase. It will also be available on Amazon in the near future. The boAt Wave Pro 47 comes with a warranty of one year.

boAt Wave Pro 47: Specifications

The boAt Wave Pro 47 smartwatch features a 1.69-inch high-definition display with a peak brightness of 500 nits. The boAt Wave Pro 47 comes with sensors including a 24 hour heart rate monitor, temperature monitor and SPO2 monitor that keeps a tab of your blood oxygen level, the temperature monitor checks your body temperature, and there is a tracker that tracks your sleeping pattern.

Apart from the health tracker, there is a dedicated Daily Activity Tracker along with sports modes including Walking, Treadmill, running, Indoor cycling, Cricket, Boxing, Karate, Table Tennis, Pilates, Badminton, Basketball, Football etc. The Daily Activity Tracker keeps a track of your daily calories burnt, steps taken and distance covered. The watch can be paired with the boAt Crest app using which you can keep a check on your fitness activities and your vitals. The app will show you weekly, monthly, as well as the yearly data of your activities. You can even track how you have performed in terms of fitness and how much more you need to do to achieve your fitness goals.



