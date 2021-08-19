Bose QuietComfort 45 accidentally listed on retailer website, shows a lighter design with improved ANC

Bose will soon introduce the next iteration of its QuietComfort headphones, a series that has garnered fame for its Active Noise Cancellation. The new version will be called Bose QuietComfort 45 or QC 45 and is expected to carry design and performance optimisations over the outgoing QC 35 II. A new leak now shows us just what the new Bose headphones will have on offer.

The upcoming headphones by Bose were accidentally published on online store Staples.com recently. The e-commerce store removed the listing soon after, but WinFuture had spotted it by then and now tells us what all the new QC 45 will feature.

As per the report, the new QC 45 will sport a very lightweight built, thanks to the use of glass-filled nylon and cast-metal hinges. The headphones will don synthetic leather on the exterior and come with a wide headband for an easy fit.

Bose has also been able to increase the battery life on the QC 45, as compared to the QC 35 II. The listing mentioned that the battery life will go up to 24 hours from a previous life of 20 hours on a single charge.

While the battery life will increase, the battery capacity will be reduced to 460 mAh from 495 mAh on the QC 35 II. As GSM Arena notes, it is likely that the smaller battery helped cut down on the weight of the headphones for a "shockingly light" built.

A 15 minutes charge to the battery through a USB Type-C charger will be enough for 2.5 hours of listening time. Like before, the headphones will come with physical buttons, Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity and support for a 3.5 mm cable.

The most important upgrade, however, will be to the Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) on the headphones. Bose has reportedly improved the noise cancellation with microphones inside the earcups that will guide the ANC algorithm.

There will be an Aware Mode that will let users listen to the sounds outside of headphones, useful for holding a conversation with a person or being aware in a busy environment. There will also be Active EQ that adjusts the equalizer settings along with the volume.

The listing suggests that the Bose QuietComfort 45 will be launched for $330 (~Rs 22,000). The Bose headphones have already passed through the FCC checks and are expected to be launched soon, starting with the US.