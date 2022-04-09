Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones with 24 hours battery life launched in India, price set at Rs 32,900

Bose has added yet another powerful headphones to its portfolio. The audio brand has replaced the legendary QuietComfort 35 II with the Bose QuietComfort 45. The new headphones come with improved noise cancellation for instant quiet anywhere, a new Aware mode, which will help you get acquainted with your surroundings, better voice isolation for easier conversations, and 24 hour battery life on a single charge. Some of the things that have not changed are audio performance, easy controls, rock-solid connectivity, and an update to the iconic design that made QCs, the best in the segment.

Talking about the Bose QuietComfort 45, Mehul Trivedi, category director, Bose wearable audio, said, "QuietComfort headphones are legendary for a reason. What started as a product for traveling became a product that makes every day better and easier for millions of people all over the world. Our customers have told us for years that it's the balance of benefits that make a QuietComfort so different and indispensable. They've always been a great example of excelling where it matters most. And the QC45s are no different."

Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones: Price and availability

Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones have been launched at a price of Rs 32900 in India. The headphones are offered in Triple Black and White Smoke colours. The headphones can be purchased from the Amazon India website as well as the official website of Bose.

Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones: Specifications

The Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones come with active noise cancellation as well as an Aware mode. The quiet mode filters out all the unwanted noise at mid-range frequencies. In the Aware mode, users can listen to everything around them— without taking off the headphones.

The QC 45 also comes with a voice isolation feature that removes unwanted noise during phone calls. "A beam-form array isolates their voice, while a rejection array dampens and blocks the audible distractions around them," Bose said in a statement.

The Bose QuietComfort offers up to 24 hours of battery life. The headphones now charge via USB-C. It takes around two hours for a full charge, and a quick 15 minutes for three hours of playback.