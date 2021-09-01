Bose QuietComfort 45 noise-cancelling headphones with 24-hour battery life launched: Price, specs and more

After months of leaks and reports, Bose has finally unveiled the QuietComfort 45 headphones. The company says that Bose QuietComfort 45 will replace the successful QuietComfort 35 II headphones and comes with an improved noise cancellation feature. Bose has also introduced a new Aware mode with the Bose QuietComfort 45, which lets users hear what is happening in their surroundings without taking off the headphones. The battery life has always been significantly increased on the QC 45 as compared to the QC 35 II.

Talking about the headphones, Mehul Trivedi, category director, Bose wearable audio, "QuietComfort headphones are legendary for a reason. What started as a product for traveling became a product that makes every day better and easier for millions of people all over the world. Our customers have told us for years that it's the balance of benefits that make QuietComfort so different and indispensable. They've always been a great example of excelling where it matters most. And the QC45s are no different."

Bose QuietComfort 45: Price and availability

Bose QuietComfort 45 has been launched at $329.95 (Rs 24,000 approximately). The QuietComfort 45 headphones will be available starting 23 September. However, they can be pre-booked starting today at Bose.com and select resellers. Bose has launched the headphones in the United States, the company has not announced whether the headphones will be launched in India or not. The headphones will be available in black and white colour options.

Bose QuietComfort 45: Specifications

Bose QuietComfort 45 features a design similar to its predecessor but the company says that it has removed the pleats and pluckers from soft materials, gaps between components have been replaced with smooth transitions. It is lighter in comparison to the QC 35 II and comes in a matte finish.

Bose has introduced two new modes with the headphones— Quiet and Aware Mode." In QUIET Mode, microphones inside and outside the earcups combine with a proprietary digital chip to sense, measure, and respond to more unwanted sounds in mid-range frequencies — those typically found in commuter trains, busy office spaces, and cafés," Bose says. Similarly, in AWARE mode headphones switch to full transparency where users can hear their surroundings.

In terms of battery life, Bose QC 45 have up to 24 hours of battery life. Bose says that it can let users make upto 20 back-to-back conference calls, or study all-nighters with time to spare. It now has a USB Type C Port. The headphones take two hours for a full charge, and a quick 15 minutes for three hours of playback.