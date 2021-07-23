Bose Sleepbuds II is available in India for Rs 22,900 but it does not play music

Bose has launched Sleepbuds II true wireless stereo TWS earbuds in India. The earbuds were launched in the United States last year in September, but now they finally landed in the Indian market. The Bose Sleepbuds II is not your usual earbuds, it is not designed to play music or podcasts, but it is designed to do something more useful to users. If sleep doesn't come to you quickly, you could rely on the Bose SleepBuds II to get you a good night's sleep.

Bose SleepBuds feature a wing-type design and works well with the Bose app. The company says that the earbuds use Bose noise-masking technology, so you stay asleep all night. In a study conducted by Bose, it was found out that all the users who were part of the study believed SleepBuds II were able to block noise effectively, including snoring and urban noise. 76 per cent of participants revealed it was easier to stay asleep with the earbuds on. Out of 10, 8 participants revealed that their overall sleep quality had improved after they started using the Bose Sleepbuds II.

Bose Sleepbuds II: Price and availability

Bose Sleepbuds II has been launched in India at Rs 22,990. They have been launched in a single white colour. The earbuds can be purchased from Amazon, Bose stores, Croma, Flipkart, Reliance Digital, Tata CLiQ, and Vijay Sales.

Bose Sleepbuds II: Specifications and features

The Bose Sleepbuds II do not stream music or podcasts, they play content from the Bose app only. This is one important thing you should know before buying earbuds. The Bose Sleepbuds come with an aluminium charging case that houses earbuds made up of plastic. It has silicone tips and silicone ear hooks that offers a comfortable fit. The company claims that the earbuds can last for up to 10 hours on a single charge, but it takes around 6 hours to completely charge the device. The charging case provides an additional 30 hours of battery life. The earbuds are rated IPX4 for water and dust resistance.

The Sleepbuds II works with Bose Sleep app. It has a library of more than 50 sounds which also includes Bose-engineered noise-masking sounds and relaxation content. You can download your favourite tracks or sounds from the app to the earbuds. Users can also set up a personal wake-up alarm and enable features like Phone-free mode.