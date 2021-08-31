Boult AirBass Encore TWS earbuds launched in India, price starts at Rs 1999

Boult has launched new TWS earbuds in India. The homegrown wearables company has launched AirBass Encore TWS ENC Earbuds. The AirBass Encore come with features including quad microphones for ENC and a design for enhanced audio performance and noise isolation, USB Type-C port for faster charging and a lot more. Boult has been on a launching spree of late, the company recently launched a neckband with 24-hour battery life in the Indian market.

Boult AirBass Encore comes in a pebble-shaped case that houses buds that resemble the Apple AirPods. The earbuds feature a stem design with silicone ear tips at the end to ensure a snug fit. The earbuds have a matte body, so this would help in maintaining the grip even while working out.

About the design of the Boult AirBass, the company said in a statement, "The Boult Audio AirBass Encore is a premium-designed pair of TWS earbuds that blends quality and performance without the compromise of what new technologies can offer. The AirBass Encore is designed using a unique oval-shaped bud with a nozzle angled at 60° which tunnels the audio directly into the ear canal. The nozzle along with soft silicone ear tips additionally isolates ambient noise to ensure crystal clear audio performance."

Boult AirBass Encore: Price and availability

Boult AirBass Encore TWS earbuds have been launched at an introductory price of Rs 1999. The device can be purchased from the Amazon India website. The earbuds are available in black and white colour options and come with a warranty of one year.

Boult AirBass Encore: Specifications

Boult AirBass Encore is equipped with quad microphones which enhances the call quality by eradicating the environmental noises during audio and video calls. Each Boult earbud is equipped with an aerospace-grade AL-alloy-encased micro woofer that enhances the bass reproduction whilst ensuring crystal clear mids and sharp highs for an immersive soundstage.

The Boult AirBass Encore is IPX7 rated for dust and water-resistant. So you can wear it while taking a jog and while sweating it out in the gym. The buds also come with touch controls that help users in adjusting the audio volume, skipping tracks, answering or rejecting calls or summoning the voice assistant.

As far as the battery is concerned, the company says that the earbuds can go on for six hours on a single charge. "With a six-hour run time on a single charge and an additional six recharges within the charging case, the TWS earbuds promise a whopping 36 hours of entertainment or calls. Using USB Type-C fast charging technology, the earbuds and carry case can recharge themselves entirely in under 90 minutes. You can now hit the road for a week without worrying about recharging your audio gear," the company said.