Boult AirBass XPods with 20-hour battery launched under Rs 1000 in India

Boult Audio has dropped another stylish looking TWS earbuds in India. The homegrown wearables brand has launched the AirBass XPods in the market. The earbuds feature a unique design and come with a battery life of 20 hours on a single charge. The company says that AirBas Xpods are best for people who are seeking power-packed earbuds at an affordable price point. Boult products offer great sound quality at affordable price points.

The Boult AirBass XPods comes with many features but what makes it sellable is its price tag. The company has launched the AirBas XPods an exclusive launch price of just Rs. 999 for a limited time on Flipkart. The AirBass ticks all the right boxes if you do not want to spend a lot of money but want a good earphone. The AirBas XPods is one of the cheapest earbuds you will find in the market currently.

The Boult AirBass Xpods look similar to the Apple AirPods, it features the stem design and the case has Boult branding on the front. The earbuds are available in white and black colour options. So let us have a look at the specifications of the Boult AirBass XPods.

Boult AirBass XPods: Specifications

Boult AirBass Xpods feature large 13mm drivers in each earbud. The larger the driver size is the louder the sound is. The company says that the earbuds produce "deep bass and crisp highs so users can enjoy their music and movies without any loss of audio quality even at high volumes. The earbuds have a long stem with powerful and highly sensitive microphones that ensure the best audio quality during voice and video chats. The stems also feature touch controls for a very easy-to-use experience. Answer or reject calls, adjust the volume, control your music tracks or simply talk to your phone's voice assistant using a simple touch or tap."

Boult comes with Bluetooth 5.1 support that enables faster pairing and seamless connectivity even at longer distances of up to 10 meters. The earbuds are also IPX5 rated to protect the device from water and dust.

In terms of battery, the company says that have a large built-in battery that can run for 5 hours on a single charge. The charging case can give a total battery life of up to 20 hours, it can recharge the earbuds thrice.