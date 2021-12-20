Boult Audio AirBass Propods X with 32 hours battery life launched in India, priced at Rs 1499

Boult Audio on Monday announced the launch of the new Propods X equipped with Type-C fast charging and which promises a total playback of up to 32 hours. Armed with the latest wireless connectivity, the Propods X uses Bluetooth 5.1 which ensures the fastest pairing and strong signals over a longer operation range from the source. The company notes that Propods X is armed with Fast Charging and offers a total of 100 minutes playback time in just 10 minutes of charge without compromising on performance.

The AirBass Propods X will be available for a price of Rs 1499 on Amazon. It features the latest in Bluetooth technology that comprises high-fidelity drivers. The Boult Audio AirBass Propods X features the latest in Bluetooth technology that not only helps in faster pairing and stable connectivity over longer distances but also saves on power, the company notes. The device is IPX5 water-resistant, and it is suited for outdoors or the gym.

The company notes that the Boult Audio X not only enables listening to both earbuds in stereo mode but also can be used as monopods to enjoy the music and take calls. The AirBass Propods X features an angled bud with extra-soft silicone tips for added comfort during long use. Boult Audio notes that the earphone's body is built with a high-quality and premium-finish ABS shell which also protects it from water and sweat.

The earbuds are also touch-sensitive so users can use their fingertips to adjust the volume, change tracks, attend calls or command the voice assistant. The device offers a playback time of up to 8 hours for every charge. The carrying case can give 4 additional charges to the earbuds making a total play-time of up to 32 hours. The Boult Audio AirBass Propods X TWS Earbuds is available in Black color and will be available for Rs 1499 for a limited period on Amazon with a standard industry warranty of 1 year.