Boult Audio AirBass Y1 with 40 hours battery life launched in India, price set at Rs 1299

Popular wearables brand Boult has unveiled a new budget TWS earbuds in India. The company has launched the Boult Audio AirBass Y1 at an affordable price. The earbuds come with Type-C fast charging technology and offer a total playback of upto 40 hours. The Boult Audio AirBass Y1 features a stem design, and it is housed inside an oval charging case. Boult is known for offering budget earphones. The earbuds offer great sound quality without costing a bomb.

Boult AirBass Y1 can also be used as a single Bluetooth earbud for taking calls with single-channel audio. The earbuds are also IPX5 rated for water and sweat resistance. So let us have a look at the price and specifications of the device.

Boult Audio AirBass Y1: Price and availability

Boult Audio AirBass Y1 has been priced at Rs 1299 in India. The earbuds are offered in different colours including Black and White colour options. The Boult Audio AirBass Y1 is available for purchase on Flipkart. Buyers can get a five per cent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards on Boult AirBass Y1.

Boult Audio AirBass Y1: Specifications

Boult Audio AirBass Y1 features a stem design and comes in an acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) body. The company has not specified that the earbuds come with. However, battery seems to be one of the key takeaways of the device. The company claims that the earbuds offer playback of 40 hours including the charging case. The earbuds also come with fast charging technology. Meaning, if you charge the device for only 10 minutes and get upto 100 minutes of playback.

The earbuds come with touch controls which can be used to change tracks, attend calls or command your voice assistant. The Boult Audio AirBass Y1 features the latest in Bluetooth technology V5.1 that not only helps in faster pairing and stable connectivity. The device also comes with a Pro+ Calling experience through its microphones.