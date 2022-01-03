Boult Audio launches ProBass ZCharge in-ear earphones with 40-hours battery life, priced at Rs 1299

Boult Audio on Monday announced the newest addition to its ProBass range of in-ear earphones. The new ProBass ZCharge highlights 40-hours battery life along with a fast Type-C charging port, extra bass signature sound and environmental noise cancellation. The latest AirBass ProBass ZCharge will be available for Rs 1,299 on Amazon.

The company notes that the Boult Audio ProBass ZCharge is a pair of in-ear earphones that are aimed towards those with an active lifestyle. It features a battery life that can go on for 40 hours non-stop playback and features Type-C port charging technology that allows the battery to charge like never before. Boult notes that with 10 minutes of charging, users can hit the road for a good 15-hour journey without needing to recharge again.

The Boult Audio ProBass ZCharge features the latest Bluetooth 5.2 technology. Boultnotes that the device carries a highly ergonomic and comfortable design with a soft silicon band and In-line control. It emphasises that the band is sweat-resistant, flexible and lightweight built for comfort and style, while the extra-soft silicone ear tips and ear fins ensure a good grip and all-day comfort. It also features magnetic earbuds that are designed to keep its wires from tangling when not in use. The device is IPX5 water and sweat-resistant so users can wear them during their workouts or outdoor runs.

To enhance the audio performance the ProBass ZCharge features packs in extra bass and punch while maintaining Boult Audio's crisp and impeccably precise award-winning signature sound. It also has in-built 14.2 mm drivers and aerospace-grade alloy micro-woofers that produce a rich and precise audio signature. The earphones will enable users to activate the voice assistant with a simple tap.

Through Google or Apple AI, users can keep themselves updated with the latest news or weather reports, ask for directions, change music tracks or dial back home with just their voice. The Boult Audio ProBass ZCharge in-ear earphones will be available in three colour variants including Black, Red and Blue for an exclusive price of just Rs 1,299 on Amazon with a 1-year standard industry warranty.



