Boult launches a new affordable TWS earbuds at Rs 1,199

Boult Audio launched yet another affordable truly wireless earbuds in India. The latest model is called the Boult AirBass Xpods Pro. It features an in-ear design and comes at a price of Rs 1,199. The Boult AirBass Xpods Pro comes in two colours, white and black, and with it comes a standard industry warranty of one year.

Though the price of the Boult AirBass Xpods Pro looks tempting, it is available only for a limited period. Interested buyers can head over to Flipkart or the official Boult Audio website to purchase the product. The company hasn't revealed the price once the limited period offer ends.

As for its features, the Boult AirBass Xpods Pro comes with an Environmental Noise Cancellation feature and offers Pro+ calling experience using the Quad Mic setup. The TWS earbuds feature an angled bud with extra-soft silicone tips for added comfort. This enables users to plug in the earbuds for a longer duration, which is quite rare to find at this price point.

Even though these earbuds are priced aggressively, they do not compromise on the quality and overall build. These earbuds are designed with a high-quality and premium-finish ABS shell, which the company claims protects the buds from water and sweat. The TWS earbuds come with IPX5 resistance to sweat and water. So, whether you are hitting the gym or going for a run, these earbuds should be able to manage both.

The AirBass Xpods Pro is touch-sensitive, which helps users adjust the volume, change tracks, attend calls or command voice assistant. The Xpods Pro also comes with the latest Bluetooth 5.1 wireless connectivity support, which the company says helps in faster pairing and stable connectivity over longer distances.

Battery backup is said to be one of the best aspects of these earbuds. The company says that the Boult AirBass Xpods Pro offers a total playback of up to 24 hours on a single charger. It comes with Type-C fast charging support. The company also claims that the Xpods Pro offers a total of 100 minutes of playback time in just 15 minutes of charge.

