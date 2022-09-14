Boult Maverick TWS earbuds launched in India, price set under Rs 2,000

Popular audio brand Boult has launched new TWS earbuds in the market. The Boult Maverick, which features a stunning design, comes with environmental noise cancelling and fast charging. Boult is aimed at budget buyers but having said, the company does not compromise on performance. It offers good value for money products and some of its TWS earbuds have exceptional sound quality too. Boult has also forayed into the smartwatch market.

Talking about the new launch, Varun Gupta, Co-Founder & CEO, Boult Audio commented, "The Maverick comes with CombatTM Gaming Mode which enables 45ms Ultra Low Latency and enhances your gaming experience. Its 35 hours of playtime backup and ultra-fast charging not only empowers you to play non-stop and also blaze through the day effortlessly. Bluetooth 5.3 enables even faster connectivity (Blink & PairTM Tech) for a better experience. The device also comes with Tech-Rich Bass, Quad mics, IPX5 water resistance, ambient lighting and a sand statement see-through case making it such a versatile product that everyone can flaunt.

Boult Maverick TWS earbuds: Price and availability

Boult Maverick TWS earbuds is launched in India at Rs 1799. The earbuds will be available on Amazon, Flipkart and www.boultaudio.com at the price of September 14.

Boult Maverick TWS earbuds: Specifications

Boult Maverick is equipped with 10mm drivers with SuperBass BoomX. The earbuds also come with quad-mic technology to improve the call quality. The Boult Maverick supports Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. The earbuds also come with support for voice assistants. The Boult Maverick offers battery life of up to 35 hours including. The earbuds alone can provide a battery of up to 7 hours on a single charge. The best bit here is that the device supports fast charging and the company claims that if you put the device on charge for 10 mins, you can get playback time of up to 120 mins.



