Boult ProBass Anchor with ANC, 30-hour battery life launched in India, price starts at Rs 3999

Homegrown wearables brand Boult has launched new over-ear wireless headphones in India. The company has launched the ProBass Anchor, which is over-ear headphones and comes with active noise cancellation.The headphones have been launched at an affordable price despite so many features. Boult has so far only catered to the budget audience with its TWS earbuds and speakers.

"The Boult Audio ProBass Anchor is a lightweight (150g) premium-designed and highly comfortable over-ear wireless headphone for the masses. It features a smooth and premium-finish exterior for an elegant look and is crafted with high ergonomics and ultra-soft earcups for super comfort and prolonged use. The earcups and headband are built using soft protein leather padding for comfort and longevity," the company said in a statement

Boult ProBass Anchor: Price and availability

has launched the ProBass Anchor, which is over-ear headphones and comes with active noise cancellation. The headphones will be available in a single black colour and can be purchased from the Amazon India website. TheProBas Anchor will come with a warranty of one year.

Boult ProBass Anchor: Specifications

Boult ProBass Anchor features a stylish design with a premium-finish exterior that further enhances the look. The headphones are armed with 40mm drivers that produce extra bass without compromising on the mids and highs, the company claims.

At only Rs 3999, the headphones come with Active Noise Cancellation or ANC feature which eliminates unwanted lower frequency sounds during music, movies, gaming and calls. Users can also give voice commands to Siri and Google voice command with a simple 2 seconds click on the Boult headphone.

As far as the battery is concerned, the company claims that the Boult ProBass Anchor can offer up to 30-hour battery life on a single charge. The headphone uses soft cushion on the ear cups that can help users in keeping it on an entire day. The company has claimed that the headphones come with an ergonomic design and ultra-soft ear cups that ensures a comfortable fit throughout the day.