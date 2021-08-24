Boult ProBass Qcharge neckband with 24-hour battery life launched in India, price starts at Rs 1199

Boult Audio has added a new audio device to its lineup. The emerging wearables company has launched a Boult ProBass Qcharge neckband-style earphones in India. The earphones come with support for fast charging, battery life of 24 hours. And it does not cost a bomb. Like most of its audio products, Boult has decided on an affordable price tag for its ProBass Qcharge. The neckband style earphones will be available in the market in three interest8ing colour options, it is also water-resistant and has a dedicated button to summon virtual assistants like Google Assistant and Siri.

The budget audio market is brimming with choices. There are companies like Noise, Soundcore, Mivi and others that offer audio products in extremely pocket-friendly prices. The thing with Boult is that though its prices are low, the company does not compromise on the sound quality at all. Having used some of Boult's speakers and TWS earbuds, we can say that in the affordable segment Boult offers a premium sound quality. Boult products are perfect for people who do not have deep pockets but want to buy a device with good sound quality. So let us have a look at the price and specifications of the Boult ProBass Qcharge neckband-style earphones.

Boult ProBass Qcharge neckband: Price and availability

Boult ProBass Qcharge neckband has been launched in India for Rs 1199. The earphones can be purchased on Amazon and are available in three different colours including Black, Blue and Green. The earphones come with a warranty of one year.

Boult ProBass Qcharge neckband: Specifications

Boult ProBass is equipped with aerospace-grade alloy micro-woofers that produce a rich and precise audio signature. The company claims that the earphones produce extra bass and punch while maintaining Boult's signature sound quality. As far as the battery is concerned, Boult says that the earphones can go on for 24 hours on a single charge. It also has a USB Type-C port which provides a battery life of 15 hours on 15 minutes charging.

Boult ProBass can be a great device for fitness enthusiasts because it is IPX5 rated for water and sweat resistance.It has an ergonomic and comfortable design. It also has magnetic earbuds that are designed to keep its wires from tangling when not in use.