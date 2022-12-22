Boult Rover smartwatch with 10-day battery life launched in India, price set at Rs 2999 

Boult, which is known for making affordable smartwatches and audio products, has launched yet another smartwatch in the market. The Boult Rover, which is a premium offering by the company, was launched in India. Boult has recently launched three smartwatches including the Drift, Cosmic, and Ridge — each with unique features. The Rover comes with Bluetooth calling feature, a round 1.3-inch AMOLED display. Rover has been made available in two bundles. The Classic switch version will have leather brown as the primary strap with orange strap being offered for no additional cost.

Talking about the new smartwatch, Varun Gupta, co-founder of Boult Audio, "We have made a name for ourselves in how customers perceive sound or audio. Now, we are expanding our services to other niches so that our customers benefit from the same assurance of quality across our product categories. Although there is still a way to go to achieve this dream, we are putting our best foot forward to deliver the finest quality products to our customers. The over is a product of technological advancement where durability and style are combined to give it an edge over other variants in the market. Since a watch plays a crucial role in dictating everyday essentials, we have designed the smartwatch in a way that it ups your style, in addition to giving you a range of functionalities."

Boult Rover smartwatch: Price and availability

Boult Rover smartwatch has been launched in India at Rs 2999. The Rover will be available in two bundles. The Classic switch version comes in leather brown as the primary strap with an orange strap being offered for no additional cost.The second variant is called the Flip which comes in black as the primary strap color and green and blue straps are offered in this bundle at no additional cost.

Boult Rover smartwatch: Specifications

The Boult Rover features a 1.3 inch AMOLED display that offers vivid colors and greater contrast ratios. To be precise, the Boult Rover offers peak brightness of 600 nits. It also comes with Bluetooth calling support. The watch comes with around 150 cloud watch faces, giving the user a wide range of options to choose from.



As far as the fitness activities are concerned, the watch comes with 100 sports modes to choose from. The company claims that the watch has a battery life of 10 days. It is IP68 rated which protects the device from water and dust.





