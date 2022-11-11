Boult X30, X50 TWS earbuds with 40 hours playtime, combat gaming mode launched, price starts at Rs 999

Boult has launched two affordable pairs of earbuds in the market. The Boult X30 and Boult Tws X50 come with a dedicated combat gaming mode and 40 hours of playtime. Apart from a large battery, the Boult earbuds also support fast charging, which is a rare sight in budget offers. Boult is known for offering affordable products without compromising on its quality.

The Boult X30 and X30 feature a stunning design. It is sure to strike a chord with the gamers, who are looking for affordable earbuds with rugged design. The earbuds also come with a couple of dedicated gaming features. Some of the key features of the device include a big battery power of 40 hours, boasts of 45ms low latency, Combat Mode for gaming, Quad Mic Environmental Noise Cancellation. Let us have a look at the price and other details of the earbuds.

Boult X30, Boult X50 earbuds: Price and availability

Boult X30 and the X50 are priced at Rs 999 in India. You can purchase the Boult X30 and the X50 on the Boult Audio website, and X30 on Amazon. in, and X50 on Flipkart.com. The earbuds are available in black and white color options. The Boult X30 and the X50 feature a stem design with a rectangular case.

Boult X30, X50 earbuds: Specifications

Boult X30 and the X50 earbuds come with SBC and AAC codecs. The earbuds offer an extra-long battery life with 40 hours of non-stop playtime, and 100 mins of playtime in just 10 mins of charge. The device also comes with 3 equalizer modes, which offers HiFi, Rock, and Bass Boost modes, and lets music enthusiasts find the right sound for the right genres. The earbuds are equipped with 10 mm drivers, which helps the X30 and X50 in delivering a superior audio experience for music and calls.

For a superior gaming experience, the Boult earbuds come with 45ms low-latency Combat Gaming Mode feature. The earbuds are also IPX5 rated, which makes them sweat and water-resistant.