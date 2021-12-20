BSNL 4G network rollout might further get delayed to 2023

BSNL 4G network rollout might get pushed to 2023. Even though recent reports speculated 4G services to roll out by September 2022, the latest development highlights otherwise. Earlier, BSNL was expected to finish the trial by October 31, 2021, but now that has been extended up until January 2021. Before bidding for the tender, domestic vendors are required to demonstrate proof of concept.

Last month, BSNL had asked Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to provide equipment as per its 4G tender norms and complete their testing within the extended deadline of December 31. The telco then raised concerns over TCS not honouring the Expression of Interest (EoI) rules. According to a Financial Express Report, TCS had deployed 20W radios for the demonstration of indigenous 4G despite the telco asking it to deploy 40W radios for the demonstration of indigenous 4G.

The report noted that TCS will set up 40W radios on select sites by December 20 after which BSNL would start with the trials on December 23 which could go up to January 15, 2021. While foreign vendors have 4G network equipment, this is the first time an attempt is being made in India to deploy indigenously developed 4G technology, according to news agency PTI.

BSNL had issued a letter of intent to five domestic telecom equipment companies but except a consortium of TCS, Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DoT) and Tejas Networks, all other eligible bidders including Tech Mahindra and HFCL had backed out from the project.

Last month, the Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan had told the parliament that the 4G network rollout would start by September 2022 and that there was no proposal under consideration for disinvestment of BSNL and MTNL. Earlier in October, the Department of Telecom secretary made the first test call on indigenously-developed 4G technology installed in the BSNL network for trial. BSNL is conducting a Proof of Concept (PoC) with Tata Consultancy Services and state-run telecom research organisation C-DOT in Chandigarh. Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in a tweet noted, "Made first call over Indian 4G network of BSNL (Designed and Made in India). PM @narendramodi Ji's vision of Atma Nirbhar Bharat taking shape."