BSNL Bharat Fibre and JioFiber offer semi annual and annual broadband plans, here is what they offer

Government-owned telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) on Wednesday discontinued its promotional broadband plans that started at Rs 449. BSNL Bharat Fibre may or may not reintroduce these plans but as of now it has now two plans listed on its website. The Fibre Basic Plus and the Fibre Premium Plus that are priced at Rs 599 and Rs 1277 for a month respectively. The plans give 60 Mbps and 200 Mbps speed respectively. The Basic plan is available for a half-yearly plan while both plans are available for annual subscription.

Bharat Fibre Premium Plus half-yearly plan: The plan is priced at Rs 7024 and gives 200 Mbps till 3300GB is reached. After the exhaustion of data, speed is reduced to 15 Mbps. It also offers unlimited data download and unlimited calls to any network.

Bharat Fibre Premium Plus annual plan: This plan is priced at Rs 13049 offers 200 Mbps till 3300 GB. After the exhaustion of data speed is reduced to 15 Mbps.

Bharat Fibre Premium Plus annual plan: This plan is priced at Rs 7188 and gives 60 Mbps till 3300GB. After the exhaustion of data, the speed is reduced to 2 Mbps. The plan also gives one month of free service.

JioFiber recently introduced the postpaid payment method for its broadband plans with its six months and 12 months validity. It does not ask for any security charges with the plans. Back in April, Jio announced that it would give an additional validity of 15 and 30 days to users subscribing to annual and annual JioFiber plans.

Here is how JioFiber's semi-annual and annual broadband plans are priced:

30 Mbps plans: These semi-annual and annual plans are priced at Rs 2394 and Rs 4788 respectively and give 30 Mbps unlimited data with unlimited calling.

100 Mbps plans: The semi-annual and annual plans are priced at Rs 4194 and Rs 8388 respectively and give 100 Mbps unlimited data with unlimited calling.

150 Mbps plans: The semi-annual and annual plans are priced at Rs 5994 and Rs 11988 respectively and give 150 Mbps unlimited data with unlimited calling 15 days extra validity with 13 OTT subscriptions including Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar.

300 Mbps plans: The semi-annual and annual plans are priced at Rs 8994 and Rs 17,988 respectively and give 300 Mbps unlimited data with unlimited calling with 15 OTT subscriptions including Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney+ Hotstar.

500 Mbps plans: The semi-annual and annual plans are priced at Rs 14994 and Rs 29,988 respectively and give 300 Mbps unlimited data with unlimited calling with 15 OTT subscriptions including Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney+ Hotstar.

1Gbps plans: The semi-annual and annual plans are priced at Rs 23,994 and Rs 47,988 respectively and give 1 Gbps unlimited data with unlimited calling with 15 OTT subscriptions including Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney+ Hotstar.