BSNL discontinues Rs 499 Bharat Fiber broadband plan, introduces quarterly payment with 15 days extra validity

Government-owned telco and internet service provider (ISP) Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) announced some developments for its broadband plans. Firstly, it has discontinued its Rs 499 broadband plan called the 100GB CUL plan and will migrate the customers to some other regular fiber broadband plans. BSNL also noted that existing customers under this broadband plan shall continue to use this plan. The Rs 499 100GB plan was introduced in May and offered 10Mbps download speed up to 40GB with a post FUP download speed of 512Kbps.



"It has been decided by the competent authority to withdraw PAN India Bharat Fibre Broadband plan '100GB CUL@Rs. 499' for new customers in all circles. Existing customers under this Broadband plan shall continue. However, efforts may be made to migrate these customers to some other regular Bharat Fiber Broadband plans which are in offer," BSNL noted in an official statement. The development was first noted by Kerala Telecom.

Meanwhile, BSNL is giving a circle-specific FTTH plan in the Kerala telecom circle. The plan called, 200GB CUL Bharat Fiber CS358, offers 50 Mbps download speed till 200GB and 2 Mbps after the FUP limit of 200GB. The fixed monthly rental for this plan is Rs 499.

The next development from BSNL is also around its FTTH broadband plan payments. Bharat Fiber (FTTH) customers can opt for these newly announced quarterly payment schemes. Under these committed schemes, a customer can avail of free service for 15 days without any additional charges or rental. This payment scheme. will be available until January 23, 2022. BSNL quarterly payment schemes are available for Fiber Basic Plus, Fiber Value and Fiber Premium plans that are priced at Rs 599, Rs 799 and Rs 999 broadband plans.

BSNL noted that if users pay for one of these broadband plans for three months in one go, they will get 15 days of extra service. Thus, the broadband plans for three months will be priced at Rs 1797, Rs 2397 and Rs 2997.

The Rs 599 or the Fiber Basic Plus gives 3300 GB of data with 60 Mbps speed and unlimited domestic calls. After the data is exhausted, the speed is reduced to 2 Mbps. The Rs 1277 fiber broadband plan, also known as the Fibre Premium Plus plan gives up to 200 Mbps speed till 3300 GB data. After the 3300 GB limit is exhausted, the speed is reduced to 15 Mbps. These plans come for 1 month, 6 months, 12 months and 24 months validity.

BSNL Bharat Fibre Rs 799 broadband plan: This plan offers 100 Mbps speed till 3300GB or 3.3 TB or 3300GB data. Once the FUP limit is reached, the speed is reduced to 2 Mbps.

BSNL Premium Fibre Rs 999 broadband plan: BSNL Fibre Premium broadband plan offers 200 Mbps speed for Rs 999 till 3300GB or 3.3 TB after which the speed is reduced to 2Mbps. This plan comes with a free membership to Disney+ Hotstar.

Last month, BSNL regularised Bharat Fibre Rs 449 broadband plan that offers 30 Mbps speed till 3.3TB speed or 3300GB FUP limit. After the FUP limit is reached, the speed is reduced to 2Mbps. Users opting for this plan will also get unlimited voice calling to any network within India. users migrated to the Rs 599 plan after six months. This plan gives up to 60 Mbps speed till 300 Mbps is reached. The speed is reduced to 2 Mbps after the data limit.



