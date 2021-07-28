BSNL DSL broadband plans start at Rs 299, check similar broadband plans under Rs 500

Government-owned telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited gives DSL broadband plans that start at Rs 299 and go up to Rs 1299. The Rs 299 DSL broadband plan gives 10 Mbps speed with 100GB data after which the speed is reduced to 2 Mbps. This plan is however for new users six months after which they moved to the 200GB CUL plan priced at Rs 399. The next plans in the offerings are priced at Rs 555, Rs 779, Rs 949 and Rs 1299 which also offer 10 Mbps speed with 500GB, 779 GB, 1100 GB, and 1600GB. The speed in the premium plans is reduced to 5 Mbps.

Internet service providers like JioFiber, AirtelXStream and BSNL Bharat Fibre offer fibre broadband plans that are priced under Rs 500. They are priced as follows.

JioFiber Rs 399 broadband plan: This plan offers truly unlimited internet at 30Mbps speed. This plan does not come with any OTT subscriptions but offers unlimited calling.

Airtel XStream Fibre Rs 499 broadband plan: Airtel Unlimited Rs 499 broadband plan: This broadband plan gives unlimited internet with up to 40 Mbps speed and other additional benefits include a subscription to Airtel XStream, Wynk Music and Shaw academy. The Airtel XStream app includes access to Voot Basic, Eros Now, Hungama Play, Shemaroo M and Ultra.

BSNL Bharat Fibre Rs 449 broadband plan: BSNL has regularised its Rs 449 basic broadband plan to all circles. The plan was initially available to users for six months after which users had to move to the Rs 599 plan. It has now been regularised and been made available in the country. The Fiber Basic 449 plan gives up to 30Mbps download speed till 3.3TB usage while Fiber Basic Plus 599 plan offers 60 Mbps download speed till 3.3TB usage. Both plans offer 2Mbps post FUP download speed and unlimited voice calls to any network without any additional cost.



