BSNL extends free 4G SIM offer until March 2022, will allow users to port in with same number

Government-owned telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is giving free 4G SIM cards until March 31, 2022. The telco has extended the offer in Kerala Telecom Circles as of now and is likely to extend the offer to other telecom circles. Users looking to switch to BSNL will be required to pay only for the recharge amount of the prepaid plan without any additional charges for porting out.

The development was first reported by Kerala Telecom. BSNL's plan vouchers start from Rs 106. BSNL has also increased the validity of the annual prepaid plan priced at Rs 2399 until January 15. Until December 31st, the telco was given an additional validity of 60 days on the annual plan which brought the total validity to 425 days.

The telco will now give 90 days of extended validity with its Rs 2399 plan which comes down to 455 days. At a time when tariff hikes from private telecom operators are soaring through the roof, BSNL's plans with generous validity give some respite to users looking for more benefits. However, users will have to overlook the data speeds.

The entry-level prepaid plan from BSNL priced at Rs 249 gives 2GB daily data and 60 days validity. However, users must note that this is a first recharge coupon (FRC) and will only be applicable to new users. This plan gives 2GB daily data along with 100 SMS per day. After the exhaustion of 2GB daily data, the speed is reduced to 40 Kbps.



One of the most popular prepaid plans from BSNL is the Rs 397 prepaid recharge plan which has 300 days validity and gives 2GB daily data with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. After the exhaustion of daily data, the speed is reduced to 80 Kbps. The freebies in this plan last up to 60 days.

In related news, BSNL has also launched a broadband plan at Rs 999 with new premium OTT benefits. The Fiber to the home (FTTH) plan called the Super Star Premium Plus is available across all telecom circles. Along with the Super Star Premium Plus plan, the internet service provider (ISP) gives premium OTT content from 8 different OTT applications. Users subscribing to this plan will get access to content from Lions Gate LLP, Shemaroo Me and Shemaroo Gujarati, Hungama Music and Hungama play SVOD, SonyLIV Premium, Zee5 Premium, VooT Select and YuppTV Live, and many more as per YuppTV packages.

Meanwhile, BSNL has discontinued existing broadband plans Super Star Premium-2 priced at Rs 949 and Fibre Premium-priced Rs 999 for new customers in all telecom circles. The existing customers under these plans shall continue.



