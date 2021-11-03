BSNL extends free installation for broadband plans until January 2022, check details

If you are considering subscribing to broadband plans, now would be the right time as service providers are rolling out various offers. Government-owned telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has extended its free installation offer for new FTTH, AirFiber, DSL broadband and landline connections. BSNL has extended a waiver of installation charges for 90 days for all new customers in all telecom circles including Andaman and Nicobar circle. The offer will be applicable for 90 days starting November 2, 2021.

BSNL's official statement reads, "The competent authority has decided "to waive off installation charges of Rs. 250/- (for copper connections) and Rs. 500/- (for Bharat Fibre connections) on BSNL's Landline / Broadband connections (Copper / Fibre / BBoWiFi / Bharat Air Fibre) on promotional basis for a period of 90 days in all the circles". Kerala Telecom first noted the development.

BSNL has also rolled out various offers in the backdrop of the Diwali festival. BSNL will offer up to a 90 per cent discount for all new Bharat Fiber connections activated in November 2021 which will give them a discount of up to Rs 500. The internet service provider will give a maximum discount of Rs 500 on their first-month bill. The above instructions will be applicable on a promotional basis for a period of 90 days in all telecom circles, except for Andaman and Nicobar circles.

BSNL has also relaunched an entry-level fiber broadband plan at Rs 399. The plan offers 30 Mbps download speed till 1000GB data usage. Once the speed is exhausted, the speed is reduced to 2 Mbps. The plan is available for a promotional period of 90 days. After 6 months, users will be shifted to Fiber Basic Rs 449 plan after six months.

Last month, BSNL regularised broadband plans starting from Rs 449. The plans -- Fibre Basic, Fibre Value, Fibre Premium and Fibre Ultra will now be available across all the telecom circles. These plans are priced at Rs 449, Rs 799, Rs 999 and Rs 1499.

Users will be required to pay a security deposit of the same amount of the broadband plan. Moreover, they will have three payment options including annual, two years and three years wherein if users pay for 12 months, they will get service for 13 months, if they pay for 24 months, they will get service for 27 months and if they pay for 36 months, they will get service for 40 months.



