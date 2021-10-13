BSNL giving free streaming benefits to new and existing broadband users for a month, check all details

Government-owned service provider BSNL is catching up with private telcos in giving users additional benefits at no additional cost. BSNL will give new and existing broadband customers one month of free service to BSNL's cinema plus OTT service which the company is providing in association with YuppTV if users subscribe to the BSNL Cinemaplus service. YuppTV is a content aggregator which gives access to OTT benefits like Sony Liv Premium, ZEE5 Premium, VooT Select and Yupp TV Live -- NCF Channels, FDFS, Yupp TV Movies and Yupp TV scope.

The offer will be available for a month after which users will be charged for the streaming benefits, which separately begin at Rs 129 per month. Users will get free access to the streaming service in the first month after which they will be charged Rs 129 till the sixth month if they don't cancel their subscription. Users will be charged Rs 199 plus GST from the seventh month onwards, in case he continues with the subscription.

BSNL was also the only telco that started giving Disney+ Hotstar premium benefits with its broadband plans while the private telcos were still offering VIP benefits. BSNL continues to offer premium Disney+ Hotstar benefits with its top-tier broadband plans.

Last week, BSNL launched plans priced under Rs 1000 that are available in all circles of India except Andaman and Nicobar circles. Customers can avail free Yupp TV subscription without any additional cost with these plans. They are priced as follows:

BSNL Bharat Fibre Superstar Premium 1: This plan is priced at Rs 749 and gives 100 Mbps speed up to 100 GB which is then reduced to 5 Mbps. The plan is available in all circles except for Andaman and Nicobar circles.

BSNL Bharat Fibre Superstar Premium 2: This plan is priced at Rs 949 and gives 150 Mbps speed up to 200 GB which is then reduced to 10 Mbps. The plan is available in all circles except for Andaman and Nicobar circles.

As of now, BSNL is offering the premium OTT content with Yupp TV as an add-on package, but any BSNL customer subscribed to an FTTH plan can avail Yupp TV Scope or BSNL Cinemaplus with the introductory price of Rs 129 per month. The development was first noted by Kerala Telecom.

The validity of the bundled offer is valid up to March 2022, thus the bundled offers will be available at least until then. Other BSNL FTTH broadband plans priced under Rs 1000 are as follows. BSNL recently launched a promotional broadband plan for Rs 399. The plan is available for new users after which they will be moved to the Rs 449 broadband plan after 6 months, which has now been regularised. The plan offers 100GB data with 30 Mbps speed after which it will be reduced to 2 Mbps.



