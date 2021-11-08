BSNL giving full value offer on Rs 60 and Rs 110 prepaid plans, here is what they offer

Government-owned telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) offers prepaid offers which give full talktime value. These offers are available periodically in some telecom circles and can be availed by users living in those circles. According to BSNL's website, the telco is giving full value offers on talktime plans priced at Rs 60 and Rs 110. These full talktime offers are available till the end of 2021. The flash announcement was made on BSNL Kerala's website and users should check if the offer is available in their telecom circles. The full talktime offers or extra talk value to BSNL mobile number can be activated through BSNL's recharge or SMS by sending SMS code or through BSNL mobile self-care portal or by dialling USSD code.

BSNL also has voice vouchers that give talktime benefits, however, these plans do not give benefits as much as the value of the voucher. BSNL is currently giving Rs 100 prepaid vouchers as a full talktime offer in all telecom circles of India every Sunday. BSNL has also regularised prepaid plans priced at Rs 220, Rs 500, Rs 550, Rs 1100, Rs 2000, Rs 3000, Rs 5000 and Rs 6000 in all telecom circles of India. BSNL is also offering full talk time offers of Rs 220 in Punjab telecom circle, prepaid voucher of Rs 290 in Gujarat circle and prepaid vouchers of Rs 220, Rs 1100, Rs 3300 in Haryana circles.

In related news, BSNL has extended its free installation offer for new FTTH, AirFiber, DSL broadband and landline connections. BSNL has extended a waiver of installation charges for 90 days for all new customers in all telecom circles including Andaman and Nicobar circle. The offer will be applicable for 90 days starting November 2, 2021.

BSNL has also rolled out various offers in the backdrop of the Diwali festival. BSNL will offer up to a 90 per cent discount for all new Bharat Fiber connections activated in November 2021 which will give them a discount of up to Rs 500.

The internet service provider will give a maximum discount of Rs 500 on their first-month bill. The above instructions will be applicable on a promotional basis for a period of 90 days in all telecom circles, except for Andaman and Nicobar circles.



