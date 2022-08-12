BSNL Independence Day offer provides huge discount on select recharge plans, details here

BSNL has launched a special Independence Day offer just like Reliance Jio. The state-owned telecom operator is offering two of its broadband plans -- Rs 449 or Rs 599 for a lower price. Under the offer, customers will be able to avail either of these plans for just Rs 275 with the same validity period of 75 days. BSNL has also introduced a similar offer for its Rs 999 broadband plan. Let's take a quick look at the BSNL Independence Day 2022 offer.



As mentioned, the special BSNL Independence Day offer is only available for select recharges. Customers can avail these benefits on three BSNL Bharat Fiber plans including -- Rs 449, Rs 599 and Rs 999.



BSNL Independence Day 2022 offer details

BSNL is offering Rs 449 and Rs 599 broadband plans for just Rs 275. In other words, the state-owned telecom operator is offering a discount of up to Rs 324 under the special offer. Though the price of these plans is slashed, the offers remain the same.



The validity of both broadband plans is set at 75 days and after which users will have to pay according to the price of the chosen plan. For instance: if a user opts for the Rs 449 plan under the Independence Day offer, he will need to pay Rs 275 to get all the benefits. However, after the plan validity expires, he will need to purchase the plan for its original price, i.e Rs 449.



Now, it should be noted that the BSNL Independence Day 2022 offer is applicable only for new customers. BSNL will allow customers to opt for the offer plan during KYC.



BSNL broadband plans explained



Rs 999 plan: Users will get the benefits of 999 plan with the recharge of Rs 775 for 75 days. Users will get 2TB data at the speed of 150Mbps along with free subscriptions to Disney + Hotstar, Hungama, Sony LIV, ZEE5, Voot, Yupp TV and Lionsgate.



Rs 449 plan: With 30Mbps high-speed data, this plan also includes 3.3TB monthly data.



Rs 599 plan: This plan provides 3.3TB data with 60Mbps high speed.

Jio Independence Day 2022 offer: Detailed

Reliance Jio recently launched its Independence Day 2022 offer on their annual prepaid plan of 2,999. The offer includes benefits worth Rs 3,000 with additional OTT services and more for free of cost for the Jio prepaid users.

Jio users can avail the new offer with the recharge of Rs 2,999 that offers 2.5GB data per day along with 100 SMS per day. With 912.5GB monthly data, this annual plan also provides unlimited voice call benefits for any network. Additionally, users will also get one year of Disney+ Hotstar subscription, which is worth Rs 499, and coupons worth Rs 750 from Ajio, Netmeds, and Ixigo. The validity of the plan is stated for 365 days from the date of purchase.

