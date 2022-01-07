BSNL is giving 5GB free data to new subscribers switching from other telecom operators, check details

Government-owned telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is rolling out new offers to attract users in the backdrop of tariff hikes from private telecom operators. Now, BSNL is giving 5GB additional data for 30 days if customers from other telecom operators switch to BSNL. The offer is valid till January 15, 2022. The free data will be valid for 30 days. BSNL on Twitter noted that the free 5GB data will be valid for 30 days or until the validity of the current plan.

BSNL requires users to switch from their existing operators and also share the reason for their migration on social media. Users will have to use the hashtag #SwitchToBSNL on Twitter and Facebook and send the proof of switching to BSNL to get the additional benefit. Users will further have to tag BSNL on social media platforms and also follow the operator on social media handles.

Users will have to switch to the government operator through mobile number portability (MNP). BSNL in its terms and conditions noted that users will be required to share a screenshot of their tweet. Users can also send the screenshot through a direct message or over WhatsApp on 9457086024 with their mobile number.

In related news, BSNL is giving free 4G SIM until March 2022 and noted that users can port out using the same number. It is giving free 4G SIM cards until March 31, 2022. The telco has extended the offer in Kerala Telecom Circles as of now and is likely to extend the offer to other telecom circles. Users looking to switch to BSNL will be required to pay only for the recharge amount of the prepaid plan without any additional charges for porting out.

Further, BSNL has now increased the validity of the annual prepaid plan until January 15. BSNL will give 90 days of extended validity with its Rs 2399 plan which comes down to 455 days. Coming to the benefits of the plan, it offers 3GB daily data with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. It also gives access to free ringtones and Eros Now entertainment services. The offer is promotional and will be valid until January 15, 2022, in all telecom circles.