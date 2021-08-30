BSNL landline customers can migrate their old and existing telephone number to Bharat Fiber broadband

Government-owned telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) will enable old and existing landline users to migrate to Fiber to the home (FTTH) broadband services. The BSNL landline to FTTH conversion facility will be available for BSNL's vendors including Huawei and UT Starcom landline numbers. However, the facility is not yet available for C-DOT customers.

BSNL had launched the scheme in September 2020 according to which landline and broadband customers can migrate their landline number to Bharat Fiber Voice or Voice and Broadband connection. BSNL has also developed and implemented a new software update in their system to convert their existing landline number to fiber category, as noted by Kerala Telecom. BSNL customers wanting to migrate can place their requests at the nearest BSNL customer service centre.

In related news, BSNL has revised two of its premium prepaid plans priced at Rs 1999 and Rs 2399. The telco has increased the validity of its Rs 2399 annual prepaid plan by 60 days and it now comes with 425 days validity. The plan offers unlimited data with a speed reduced to 80 Kbps after 3GB per day. It also gives access to 100 SMS per day to any network and will give access to BSNL Tunes as well as Eros Now content for 425 days.

Coming to the Rs 1999 plan, it offers 500GB regular data with 100GB extra data which has now been regularised for customers recharging in 90 days after which the speed is reduced to 80 Kbps. It also gives truly unlimited voice calls to any network without any FUP limit. The plan also offers 100 SMS per day to any network along with free PRBT with unlimited song change option and access to Lokdhun content for 365 days. It also gives access to Eros Now entertainment service for 365 days.

BSNL has also announced the launch of a new prepaid annual data voucher priced at Rs 1498. The data voucher offers unlimited speed with 2GB of data per day after which the speed is reduced to 40 Kbps. The plan will be available starting August 23 in all circles. The plan can be seen as an ideal work-from-home data plan for users carrying on with remote work.