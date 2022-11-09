BSNL launches new broadband plan with 40mbps speed: Price and other benefits

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched a new broadband plan offering 40 mbps speed at Rs 499. Named as Fiber Basic plan the plan is offering 3300 GB data and unlimited calling. But BSNL already has a broadband plan as Fiber Basic so how is this a new launch? or the telecom has raised the price of its Fiber Basic plan from Rs 449 to 499? Well, BSNL has launched the new Rs 499 plan with an old name Fiber Basic and has changed the name of Rs 449 plan to Fiber Basic Neo. Before you get more confused, let us take a detailed look at both the plans separately.

BSNL Rs 499 broadband plan

BSNL has launched the Rs 499 broad plan as Fiber Basic. The plan offers 40 mbps speed with up to 3300GB high-speed data per month. Post that broadband reduces the speed to 4mbps. Along with that the plan includes unlimited Data Download, unlimited calling over local and STD networks. BSNL also offers a discount of 90 percent up to Rs 500 on first month's rent.

BSNL Rs 449 broadband plan

This plan was earlier called the Fiber Basic plan. But now BSNL is offering this plan under a new name-- Fiber Basic Neo. The plan 30 mbps of internet speed with up to 3300GB data unlimited calling with monthly billing cycle. The plan also gives a 90% discount of up to Rs 500 on the first month's bill.

Meanwhile, BSNL is discontinuing the Rs 775 and Rs 275 broadband plans from November 15, 2022. The plans were introduced this year under a promotional offer during the 75th Independence Day. This plan offered up to 150mbps speed with 2000 GB data for 75 days.

Users can switch to 499 or 449 plans or even Rs 749 or Rs 799 which also have similar benefits. BSNL Rs 749 plan offers Up to 100 mbps speed with 1000GB of data per month. The plan also club OTT bundle benefits including SonyLIV Premium, ZEE5 premium and more. On the other hand, the Rs 799 broadband plans offer 100mbps speed with up to 3300 GB data unlimited calling per month. In addition, it also gives a 90% discount of up to Rs 500 on the first month's bill.