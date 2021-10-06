BSNL launches new FTTH broadband plans with streaming benefits under Rs 1000, here is what they offer

Government-owned telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has introduced two new fiber to the home (FTTH) broadband plans that will come with access to OTT benefits like Sony Liv Premium, ZEE5 Premium, VooT Select and Yupp TV Live. These plans are priced under Rs 1000 and are available in all circles of India except Andaman and Nicobar circles. Customers can avail free Yupp TV subscription without any additional cost with these plans. They are priced as follows:



BSNL Bharat Fibre Superstar Premium 1: This plan is priced at Rs 749 and gives 100 Mbps speed up to 100 GB which is then reduced to 5 Mbps. The plan is available in all circles except for Andaman and Nicobar circles.

BSNL Bharat Fibre Superstar Premium 2: This plan is priced at Rs 949 and gives 150 Mbps speed up to 200 GB which is then reduced to 10 Mbps. The plan is available in all circles except for Andaman and Nicobar circles.

Both plans offer a premium subscription to BSNL Cinemaplus and Yupp TV Services without any additional cost. The Yupp TV service gives access to Sony Liv Premium, ZEE5 Premium, VooT Select, Yupp TV Live -- NCF Channels, FDFS, Yupp TV Movies and Yupp TV scope.

As of now, BSNL is offering the premium OTT content with Yupp TV as an add-on package, but any BSNL customer subscribed to an FTTH plan can avail Yupp TV Scope or BSNL Cinemaplus with the introductory price of Rs 129 per month. The development was first noted by Kerala Telecom.

The validity of the bundled offer is valid up to March 2022, thus the bundled offers will be available at least until then. Other BSNL FTTH broadband plans priced under Rs 1000 are as follows.

BSNL recently launched a promotional broadband plan for Rs 399. The plan is available for new users after which they will be moved to the Rs 449 broadband plan, which has now been regularised. Further the Rs 399 FTTH plan is only available to users in select circles of Gujarat, Tamilnadu, Telangana and Kerala. The plan offers 100GB data with 30 Mbps speed after which it will be reduced to 2 Mbps. BSNL notes that customers opting for the Fibre Experience 399 plan will automatically change to the FIber Basic 449 plan after 6 months

BSNL has regularised its Rs 449 broadband plan recently. Also called the Fibre Basic plan offers 30 Mbps speed till 3.3TB speed or 3300GB FUP limit. After the FUP limit is reached, the speed is reduced to 2Mbps. Users opting for this plan will also get unlimited voice calling to any network within India.

BSNL Bharat Fibre Rs 799 broadband plan: This plan offers 100 Mbps speed till 3300GB or 3.3 TB or 3300GB data. Once the FUP limit is reached, the speed is reduced to 2 Mbps.

BSNL Premium Fibre Rs 999 broadband plan: BSNL Fibre Premium broadband plan offers 200 Mbps speed for Rs 999 till 3300GB or 3.3 TB after which the speed is reduced to 2Mbps. This plan comes with a free membership to Disney+ Hotstar.



