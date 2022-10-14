BSNL launches Rs 269 and Rs 769 prepaid plans with unlimited benefits

BSNL has added two new prepaid recharge plans to its portfolio. The new Rs 269 and Rs 769 packs offer similar benefits and differ only in terms of validity period. The new recharge plans are good for those who want unlimited benefits at an affordable price. Here's everything you need to know.

BSNL Rs 269 prepaid plan launched

The latest Rs 269 prepaid plan from BSNL offers 2GB of data on a daily basis. The new recharge plan also includes unlimited voice calling to any network as well as 100 SMS per day. The company also offers BSNL Tunes for free, which basically lets anyone set their favorite song as caller tune and there is no limit for changes.

Apart from these benefits, customers also get access to Eros Now Entertainment, Challenges Arena games, Lystn Podcast Services, Hardy Mobile Game service, Lokdhun, and Zing.

BSNL Rs 769 prepaid plan launched

The Rs 769 pack is another new prepaid recharge plan from the telco. It is similar to the previous plan, but the price is higher because of its validity.

With this recharge pack, customers get 2GB of data per day, unlimited voice calling benefit, and 100 SMS on a daily basis. It even includes all the additional benefits that a user is getting with Rs 269 plan. The Rs 769 pack comes with a validity period of 90 days. Those who are interested in these can buy now because the prepaid plans are already live.