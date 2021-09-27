BSNL launches Selfcare app for customers, will help users with recharge plans and bills

Telecom companies Airtel, Jio and Vi have their dedicated apps to make it easier for users to get their recharges done and get notifications about the latest plans. Government-owned telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited or BSNL has now launched a new app called the BSNL Selfcare. It is available for Google PlayStore and App Store and aims at helping users with prepaid mobile plans, main account balance, plan validity, latest offers etc. BSNL customers can also check their existing tariff plans, available packages, total free data included in the existing plan, total data usage, remaining data with the BSNL Selfcare mobile application.

The Self Care app has got a better interface with the options to of Bill Pay, Recharge, Manage Account, Transaction History, Special Offers, Help & Support, BSNL Rewards, Language, Settings and Logout. BSNL users can register for the app with an OTP after downloading it. Prepaid and postpaid customers can get access to their recharge history, current bills and can also get recharges done using the app. The development was first reported by Kerala Telecom.

The BSNL Selfcare mobile app allows enhanced security to users via Fingerprint authentication. This ensures no unauthorised access to the app takes place.



To recharge using the BSNL Selfcare app, users can click on Recharge Now on the Home Page of the app and select from the plans they want to go for after checking its details. Select the plan or top up. Then you will be redirected to the payment desk for completing the payment process. After completing the payment an acknowledgment will be sent through SMS.



BSNL postpaid mobile users can also make bill payments with the BSNL Selfcare app. Users are required to click on the 'Bill Pay' option on the Home Page or in Side Menu and then enter the BSNL Postpaid mobile number or account number to fetch the latest bill details. Users can select Quick Pay and the app will be redirected to the payment desk.

BSNL Selfcare app is available in two languages including English and Hindi. Users who wish to change the language preference by going to the sidebar menu and selecting the Language Option.



