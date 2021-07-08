BSNL mobile postpaid plans starting at Rs 199 now give streaming benefits, check details

Government-owned telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited is now giving free Eros Now benefit with its mobile postpaid plans. These plans are priced at Rs 199, Rs 399, Rs 525, Rs 798, Rs 999 and Rs 1525. The free bundling of Eros Now services can be availed by general mobile customers without any additional cost. However, the free bundling is not available to any family connections, customers in special discounted plans and plans provided to enterprise business customers. Customers can however avail the subscription for an add-on plan of Rs 20 that gives Eros Now entertainment service.

BSNL Rs 199 postpaid plan gives unlimited on-net calls along with 300 minutes of off-net calls. It also gives 25GB data with rollover up to 75GB data. Once the freebies are over, the telco charges around Rs 10 per GB. It also offers 100 SMS per day. BSNL Rs 399 plan offers unlimited free local and STD voice calling to any circle. The plan offers 30GB free data along with 100 SMS.

The Rs 798 plan gives unlimited calls along with 100 SMS per day and 50GB data rollover up to 150GB. The plan also offers up to 2GB family connections. The Rs 999 plan offers similar benefits with 75GB data and unlimited calls and 3 family add on connections.

BSNL's Rs 1525 plan is the most expensive postpaid plan from BSNL and offers unlimited local, STD and roaming calls to the users over and off BSNL network to both landline and mobile customers. The interesting part of the Rs 1,525 postpaid plan does not have any check on data, enabling that subscribers enjoy data without any speed caps. This plan also offers 100 free SMS.

BSNL has also announced the regularisation of Truly Unlimited special tariff voucher Rs 398 with immediate effect across all the telecom circles. BSNL prepaid combo 398 can come in handy to users for online classes and work from home since it offers true unlimited data without any speed restrictions with 30 days validity. BSNL Bharat Fibre has also regularised its Rs 449 broadband plan that gives 30 Mbps speed till 3300GB data is reached.



