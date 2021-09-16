BSNL offers 2GB, 3GB daily data plans with up to 365 days validity under Rs 500, check all offers

Government-owned telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited offers a range of prepaid plans. Some of these prepaid plans offer more benefits than prepaid plans at the same price by private telcos. While BSNL's Rs 365 prepaid plan gives annual benefits, that is, a validity of 365 days, its Rs 398 prepaid plan gives unlimited data without any speed limit for 30 days. This article mentions BSNL plans that offer 2GB and 3GB daily data under Rs 500.

BSNL offers prepaid plans at Rs 187. This plan offers 2GB daily data with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day and has a validity of 28 days. The next in this segment is the Rs 199 prepaid plan. This plan also gives 2GB daily data with unlimited calling benefits with a FUP limit of 250 minutes. The plan has a validity of 30 days.

BSNL also offers prepaid plans at Rs 247 and Rs 250. These are 3GB daily data plans and come with unlimited calls with a FUP limit of 250 minutes. The plan offers 100 SMS per day and gives 40 days validity. BSNL work from home prepaid plans are priced at Rs 151 and Rs 251. These plans give 40GB and 70GB data respectively and have a validity of 28 days.

BSNL has an annual plan that gives 2GB daily data for 365 days. The plan is priced at Rs 365 and also offers unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day along with access to Lokdhun content and free caller tunes.

BSNL offers a prepaid plan at Rs 398. This plan gives unlimited data without any speed restriction, unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. This plan has a validity of 30 days. BSNL also offers a plan priced at Rs 447 that gives 100GB data with unlimited voice calls and 60 days validity.



Airtel vs Jio vs Vi prepaid plans with 2GB daily data with 56 days validity under Rs 500

While BSNL gives 365 days of maximum validity with its plans under Rs 500, Airtel, Jio and Vi offer a maximum of 56 days validity with its prepaid plans under Rs 500. Airtel gives a prepaid plan at Rs 448 that offers 2GB of data per day with unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day and comes for a 56-day validity. The additional benefits of this plan include an Airtel XStream subscription and Wynk music with access to free online courses and Rs 150 cashback on Fastag.

Moreover, this plan gives access to Bharti Axa life insurance. Reliance Jio also gives a plan at Rs 444 which has the same benefits as the above-stated plan, that is it gives 2GB daily data for a validity of 56 days and offers unlimited domestic calls. The plan gives 100 free SMS per day with a complimentary subscription to Jio apps. Coming to Vi, the telco gives a Rs 449 prepaid plan, which is a double data prepaid plan that gives 2 plus 2, 4GB daily data for 56 days along with a weekend rollover data benefit. The additional benefit of this plan remains the same as the above-stated plan.



