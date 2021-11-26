BSNL postpaid plans will now come with streaming benefits, check details

Government-owned telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited has extended Eros Now benefit to all its postpaid plans. Eros Now offers content in multiple languages, including Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Punjabi, Gujarati, among others. Eros Now offers a content catalog comprising over 12,000 movie titles, premium originals, music videos, short-form content, among others. Eros Now has a free app that can be accessed on both iOS and Android.

Eros Now gives access to unlimited movies and Eros Now exclusive web originals in standard definition, unlimited music, trailers, music videos and short-form videos. Eros Now was already available for select prepaid plans including the plans priced at Rs 78 that comes with a validity of 8 days, Rs 98 plan that comes with a validity of 24 days, Rs 298 plan which has a validity of 54 days, Rs 333 plan which has a validity of 45 days, Rs 444 plan which validity of 60 days.

The Rs 2399 plan from BSNL also gives access to Eros Now. BSNL has increased the validity of its Rs 2399 annual prepaid plan by 60 days and it now comes with 425 days validity. The plan originally gave 365 days validity and is now giving 60 days additional validity. It has now been extended till December 31, 2021. The plan offers unlimited data with a speed reduced to 80 Kbps after 3GB per day. It also gives access to 100 SMS per day to any network and will give access to BSNL Tunes as well as Eros Now content for 425 days.

BSNL has postpaid plans starting from Rs 199. The Rs 199 postpaid plan from BSNL offers unlimited domestic calls and 25GB data with a rollover of up to 75GB data. The next postpaid plan from BSNL is priced at Rs 399 and offers 70GB data with rollover up to 210GB and unlimited domestic calls. These plans do not offer family connections.

The next postpaid plan from BSNL is priced at Rs 525 and gives 85GB data with rollover data up to 255GB. This plan allows one additional family SIM with no free data or SMS. The Rs 798 plan gives 50GB data with rollover up to 150GB. The plan also gives access to two family connections with unlimited voice calls, 50GB data and 100 SMS per day. All individual postpaid plans from BSNL offer 100 SMS per day.



