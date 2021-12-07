BSNL prepaid plans under Rs 1500 give 365 days validity, check similar plans

Government-owned telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is generous when it comes to offering validities, especially at a time of tariff hikes, which are proving to be expensive for users with annual plans going over Rs 4000. If you are looking only for long-term validities with internet speed not being a priority, you can consider annual and other long-term plans from BSNL. BSNL has a plan voucher priced at Rs 397 available in some circles that gives 300 days validity unlimited calls and unlimited 2GB daily data. It also gives access to Lokdhun content and freebies.

Priced at Rs 1499, BSNL has an annual plan that gives 24GB of data, free voice calls and 100 SMS per day. The plan has a validity of 365 days. The next plan is priced at Rs 1999 and offers 500GB regular data with 100GB extra data after which the speed is reduced to 80 Kbps. It also gives truly unlimited voice calls to any network without any FUP limit. The plan also offers 100 SMS per day to any network along with free PRBT with unlimited song change option and access to Lokdhun content for 365 days. It also gives access to Eros Now entertainment service for 365 days.

BSNL has increased the validity of its Rs 2399 annual prepaid plan by 60 days and it now comes with 425 days validity. The promotional offer is available until December 31, 2021. The plan offers unlimited data with a speed reduced to 80 Kbps after 3GB per day. It also gives access to 100 SMS per day to any network and will give access to BSNL Tunes as well as Eros Now content for 425 days.

BSNL also has a prepaid annual data voucher priced at Rs 1498. The data voucher offers unlimited speed with 2GB of data per day after which the speed is reduced to 40 Kbps. The plan can be seen as an ideal work-from-home data plan for users carrying on with remote work.

Meanwhile, BSNL noted that it is likely to roll out its 4G services by a timeline of September 2022. The estimated incremental revenue was about Rs 900 crore in the first year from the rollout, the Parliament was told last week. Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan, in a written reply to the Lok Sabha, said that there is no proposal under consideration for disinvestment of BSNL and MTNL.



