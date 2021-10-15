BSNL regularises broadband plans starting at Rs 449, check all offers

Government-telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) launched a range of broadband plans last year in October. However, these plans were only available on a promotional basis. Now, these plans have been regularised by the internet service provider (ISP). The plans -- Fibre Basic, Fibre Value, Fibre Premium and Fibre Ultra will now be available across all the telecom circles.

Users will be required to pay a security deposit of the same amount of the broadband plan. Moreover, they will have three payment options including annual, two years and three years wherein if users pay for 12 months, they will get service for 13 months, if they pay for 24 months, they will get service for 27 months and if they pay for 36 months, they will get service for 40 months. The development was first noted by Kerala Telecom.

BSNL Bharat Fibre Rs 449 broadband plan: This plan, also called the Fibre Basic plan offers 30 Mbps speed till 3.3TB speed or 3300GB FUP limit. After the FUP limit is reached, the speed is reduced to 2Mbps. Users opting for this plan will also get unlimited voice calling to any network within India. users migrated to the Rs 599 plan after six months. This plan gives up to 60 Mbps speed till 300 Mbps is reached. The speed is reduced to 2 Mbps after the data limit.

BSNL Bharat Fibre Rs 799 broadband plan: This plan offers 100 Mbps speed till 3300GB or 3.3 TB or 3300GB data. Once the FUP limit is reached, the speed is reduced to 2 Mbps.

BSNL Rs 999 and Rs 1499 broadband plans: These broadband plans offer a premium subscription to Disney+ Hotstar, which is rare for ISPs to offer at this price point. The Rs 999 plan offers 200 Mbps speed till 3300GB is reached while the Rs 1499 plan offers 300 Mbps speed till 4000GB is reached. The plans give unlimited calling benefits to any network within the country.

The telco in its terms and conditions notes in case the subscriber opts out from the above plan Fibre Premium, and Fibre Ultra, the Disney+ Hotstar premium plan will be discontinued, and the Disney+Hotstar premium plan subscription will not be provided on migration to other broadband plans except Super Star-1 and Super Star-2.



