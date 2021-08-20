BSNL regularises freebies on Rs 1999 annual prepaid plan, extends validity by 60 days on Rs 2399 plan

Government-owned telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has tweaked two of its annual prepaid plans. It has regularised its data freebies that came with the Rs 1999 prepaid plan that was available on a promotional basis until now. It has also increased the validity of the Rs 2399 annual prepaid plan by 60 days. These plans also offer streaming benefits and give access to freebies.

Coming to the Rs 1999 plan, it offers 500GB regular data with 100GB extra data which has now been regularised for customers recharging in 90 days after which the speed is reduced to 80 Kbps. It also gives truly unlimited voice calls to any network without any FUP limit. The plan also offers 100 SMS per day to any network along with free PRBT with unlimited song change option and access to Lokdhun content for 365 days. It also gives access to Eros Now entertainment service for 365 days.

BSNL has increased the validity of its Rs 2399 annual prepaid plan by 60 days and it now comes with 425 days validity. The plan offers unlimited data with a speed reduced to 80 Kbps after 3GB per day. It also gives access to 100 SMS per day to any network and will give access to BSNL Tunes as well as Eros Now content for 425 days.

BSNL has also announced the launch of a new prepaid annual data voucher priced at Rs 1498. The data voucher offers unlimited speed with 2GB of data per day after which the speed is reduced to 40 Kbps. The plan will be available starting August 23 in all circles. The plan can be seen as an ideal work-from-home data plan for users carrying on with remote work.



Airtel, Jio, and Vi also give annual prepaid plans around Rs 2500 that give 2Gb daily data and a validity of 365 days. These plans can be used to dodge the potential tariff hikes slated for the coming months.

Jio also gives a 2GB daily data plan priced at Rs 2399 that gives unlimited domestic calls and 100 SMS per day. The telco also gives 100 daily SMS and a complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

Airtel Rs 2498 prepaid plan: This plan offers 2GB daily data with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day and comes with a validity of 365 days.

Vi Rs 2595 prepaid plan: Vi Vodafone gives 2GB daily data and unlimited calls with this prepaid plan. The plan gives weekend rollover data benefits with this plan. The plan also gives 100 SMS per day. The streaming benefits with this plan include access to premium Zee5 subscriptions and Vi Movies and TV access.