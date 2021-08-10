BSNL revised prepaid plans starting from Rs 49 now give reduced validity, check all details

Prepaid plans and postpaid plans are getting expensive. Days after private telecom companies Airtel and Vi increased tariffs for some of their prepaid and postpaid plans, government-owned telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has also indirectly increased the tariffs for some of its plans. Indirect tariffs mean that the price of the plan remains the same but the benefits get reduced. BSNL has kept the tariffs of the plans the same but has reduced the validity of those plans.

BSNL was known for offering generous amounts of validity with its plans. Reports speculate that the telcos may increase the tariff hikes further in the next four to six months to increase the (average revenue per user) and average gross revenue (AGR). BSNL has reduced the validity of special tariff vouchers priced at Rs 49, Rs 75, Rs 94 and plan vouchers priced at Rs 106, Rs 107, Rs 197 and Rs 397. The changes took place on August 1 and the development was first noted by Kerala Telecom.

The entry-level special tariff voucher priced at Rs 49 used to give validity of 28 days which has now been reduced to 24 days. This special tariff voucher can be used by customers who want to keep their plans active. The telco allows discounted call rate of 45 paise per minute, 2GB free data and a total of 100 free SMS to any network for the entire validity period.

Last month, Airtel discontinued its Rs 49 entry-level prepaid recharge plan. The company's prepaid packs will now start from the Rs 79 Smart Recharge and offer up to four times more outgoing minutes of usage to customers along with double data.

Meanwhile, BSNL's Rs 75 prepaid plan will give a reduced validity of 50 days as against the 60 days validity it previously gave. It also gives 100 minutes of free voice calls to any network, 2GB free data and free BSNL default tunes for 50 days. After free calls, the telco charges 30 paise per minute for outgoing calls.

Next in this segment is BSNL's Rs 94 STV which will give a reduced validity of 75 days as against the previous validity of 90 days. It gives 3GB of free data for 75 days. It also offers free BSNL default tunes for the first 60 days. After free calls, all outgoing voice calls will be charged at 30 paise per minute.



Coming to the plan voucher priced at Rs 106 and Rs 107, the plans have been revised to give 84 days validity instead of the current validity of 100 days. Both these plan vouchers offer 100 minutes of free calls to any network, 3GB of free data for 84 days. Customers may also enjoy free BSNL default tunes for 60 days.

BSNL's Rs 197 prepaid offer will give 150 days validity instead of 180 days validity. The plan gives unlimited voice calls to any network, 2GB of data per day, 100 free SMS per day, and a subscription to the Zing Music app. The telco will give freebies for the first 18 days of recharge.

BSNL's Rs 397 prepaid plan is an annual plan that is used to give validity of 365 days. It will, however, now offer a reduced validity of 300 days. The plans will also offer unlimited voice calls to any network, 2GB of data per day, 100 Free SMS per day, free Lokdhun content and Free BSNL Default Tunes. The freebies will be available for the first 60 days of recharge.





