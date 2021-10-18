BSNL revises prepaid plans under Rs 100, introduce international prepaid plans, check all offers

Government-owned telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has revised some prepaid plans under Rs 100. The telco has reduced the tariff of the prepaid plans by as low as Re 1 or Rs 2, but the plans can be subscribed by users looking for short-term plans. BSNL is giving its special tariff voucher at Rs 54 which was previously priced at Rs 56. The plan gives 5600 sec Local and STD to any network calls for 8 days.

BSNL has further revised its STV priced at Rs 57, which is now priced at Rs 56 where customers get 10GB of free data and the Zing music app for 10 days. BSNL has also revised its prepaid plan which was previously priced at Rs 58 and is now priced at Rs 57. This plan enables users to extend their international roaming service for 30 days.

As of now, the changes are available for Kerala telecom circle, according to Kerala Telecom. BSNL users can now activate their existing SIM card with the international roaming enabled SIM card from BSNL which will cost them Rs 50. With the international SIM-enabled, users can talk from anywhere in the world. After enabling the international prepaid SIM, users will be required to recharge with Rs 57 or Rs 168 plans that will give 30 days or 90 days validity.

Google has also announced the Google Nest and Google Mini offers which enable users to get Google smart devices at discounted prices. Google Nest Mini costs Rs 4,999 which the user would get for Rs 1,188 (for Rs 99 per month.) The Google Nest Hub costs Rs 9,999 which would be available for Rs 2,388. The discount will be available for users opting for plans priced above Rs 799.

BSNL subscribers opting for annual, biennial and triennial broadband plans will have to pay for 10.5 months, 20.5 months and 30.5 months respectively as a one-time charge. The monthly charge for this plan is Rs 99 and users willing to pay the monthly charge of Rs 99 for twelve months in one go will be able to get the Google Nest Mini.

To get the Google Nest Hub, users will have to pay a fixed monthly charge of Rs 1999 or more for 10.5 months, 20.5 months and 30.5 months for annual, biennial and triennial respectively as a one-time charge. With this, the users who will be willing to pay Rs 199 for twelve months in one go will get the Google Nest Hub. Previously, users had to pay Rs 199 for 13 months to get the device.



